Sambit Patra raises questions on death of junior lawyer

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra raised questions on the death of Advocate Trivedi and said, “VHP’s lawyer in the Palghar mob lynching case, Digvijay Trivedi, died in a road accident. This news is disturbing. Is it a mere coincidence that those who raised the Palghar case were either attacked by Congress workers or got FIRs registered against them? Well this is a matter of investigation!.

Advocate Digvijay Trivedi, who was junior to the lawyer representithe deceased Sadhus in the Palghar lynching case and also a part of the legal team in the case, died in a road accident on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the Digvijay Trivedi was on his way to the Dahanu Court to join Advocate PN Ojha, the lawyer representing the Sadhus killed in the Palghar mob lynching incident, in official capacity.

According to reports, Digvijay Trivedi, on his way to the Dahanu Court, was driving the car and was accompanied by a woman. He lost control of the car and crashed into the divider at around 10.30 am on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway. Advocate Trivedi died on the spot, while the woman who was accompanying him in the car suffered seriously. She has been admitted to the hospital.

However, PN Ojha clarified that Trivedi was not associated with either VHP or BJP and added that an inspection report from the RTO will only give a clear picture of what was the exact cause behind Trivedi’s car accident. I cannot say anything regarding the accident, whether there was any foul play or not. He was a junior lawyer and wanted to learn. So, I had allowed him to join me in this case. We will have to wait for the inspection report from the RTO to know the exact cause of the accident.

There was no one present at the spot when the accident happened so the RTO inspection report can give a clear idea on what actually happened,” Ojha said. On April 16, a group of villagers in Palghar district of Maharashtra dragged out three men, two Sadhus, and their driver, out of their car and beat them to death on suspicion that they were thieves. The attack on the three took place amid the nationwide lockdown.

