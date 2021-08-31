Sambit Patra walks along with Bandi Sanjay in his padayatra

Hyderabad: It is the land, sand and liquor mafia that is ruling Telangana, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday, coming down heavily on the ‘one-family-led’ regime in the state. Patra was accompanying BJP state president Bandi Sanjay’s Prajya Sangrama Yatra, which reached its fourth day.

“The state earned Rs 4,000 crore from the sale of liquor in 2014. Now, it earns Rs 22,000 crore, about six-times increase. The KCR-led government is making people slaves to alcoholism,” said Patra, speaking at the road show after the padyatra. The yatra, which took out from Chilkur circle, went till Moinabad.

Targeting chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Patra also said that while his son, nephew have been given posts of a minister and daughter that of an MLC, the unemployed in the state are not being given mere job notifications.

“KCR threw the promise of Nellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu (water, funds and jobs) aside after he came to power,” he added.

Speaking at the roadshow, Bandi Sanjay reminisced about the successful public meeting held at Charminar on Saturday. “Owaisi had challenged PM Modi to hold a meeting at Old city (of Hyderabad). If he challenges again, we would take up another public meeting at Darussalam (MIM headquarters). After coming to power in 2023, we would come back to Bhagyalakshmi temple again and hold the first meeting there,” Sanjay said.

He said that the KCR-led government is only bringing back to back schemes with the fear of losing 2023 elections. “The government doesn’t have enough funds to pay salaries to its employees, but is fooling the people by launching schemes like Dalit Bandhu,” he said.

He further added that TRS party is trying to split the Hindu community, which is 80 per cent, for winning votes of the minority 12 per cent. Sanjay asked people to give one chance to the BJP to form the government to build a ‘strong Telangana’.