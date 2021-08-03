Same cup for tea, lunch, shower: Salman’s jail days will disturb you [Video]

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and controversies go hand-in-hand. From making ‘unacceptable’ statements to snatching a journalist’s mobile phone, the Radhe actor was embroiled in many legal controversies in the past. One such long-standing controversy was blackbuck poaching case in 1998.

The case dates back to the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. He, along with co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu, was charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Salman was sentenced to five years in jail, but after spending a week behind bars, the same was withdrawn.

We have got our hands on an old interview of Salman, where the superstar narrated his experiences in the jail with other inmates. The snippet of his interaction which is resurfacing online, is from the Headlines Today’s celebrity chat show called Couching with Koel.

When asked about the jail experience, Salman Khan sarcastically replied, “It was a lot of fun.”

“I was blank and I was just chilling there. My only tension was the bathroom. There were nine or 10 rooms, with nine or 10 people in each room. And just one bathroom and one toilet. One guy would get you tea in the morning, and the same guy would get you lunch. You would have one mug that you will use to have your tea, wash it, and have dal rice or whatever, then use it to have shower, and whatever else you need to do,” Salman had said.

Earlier this year, the actor got some relief in the blackbuck poaching case when the Jodhpur District and Sessions court dismissed the Rajasthan government’s plea against him. The actor had also thanked his fans on social media after the same.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which was released on Eid in May. He has Antim and Tiger 3 in kitty. Salman will also play cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited upcoming film Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.