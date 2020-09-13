Samsung brings Galaxy Watch3 features to Watch Active2

Published: 13th September 2020
New Delhi, Sep 13 : Samsung has announced a software update, bringing new health, communication and connectivity features to the Galaxy Watch Active2 that debuted on the Galaxy Watch3.

One of the new features being added is the running analysis, which helps runners improve their form and performance. It analyzes aspects such as asymmetry in your steps, flight time, contact time, stiffness, and more. It also measures VO2 max, an indication of the amount of oxygen one can use while exercising.

“The update also adds fall detection. When a potential fall is detected, the user will immediately be given the option to send an SOS notification to up to four pre-designated contacts, ensuring that help is never too far away,” the company said in a statement.

All of the new communications features that come with the Galaxy Watch 3 such as support for emoticons and images, smart reply and chat history are included in this update.

Now, one can control their mobile experience with the watch more effortlessly, including giving instant access to the playlist on the phone. With this latest update, one has an even more seamless music experience across the devices – from a smartphone to Galaxy Buds device to a smartwatch.

Additionally, Galaxy Watch Active2 will now support the scroll capture feature, so when you take a screenshot from your smartwatch, it is automatically sent as an image to your smartphone.

That way, one can capture message threads, workout information and more and quickly save them for future reference.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

