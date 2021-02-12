Samsung captures overall India mobile handset market in 2020

New Delhi, Feb 12 : Samsung continued to gain strength and led the overall mobile handset market in India in the full year 2020, capturing 19 per cent market share, a new report said on Friday.

In the festive quarter (Q4), Xiaomi captured 27 per cent market share and became the top smartphone brand.

realme, OnePlus and itel recorded strong growth (year-on-year) when compared to Q4 2019, according to CMR “Mobile Handset Market Review Report”.

“For the Indian smartphone industry, the year 2020 was a remarkable story marked by response, recovery and resilience in the face of the persistent pandemic,” said Anand Priya Singh, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

Xiaomi captured the top spot with 10 per cent (YoY) growth in its smartphone shipments. Redmi 9 and 9A together captured 27 per cent of its overall shipments.

Its sub brand, Poco captured 6 per cent market share in Q4 2020. Poco C3 and M2 models contributed 66 per cent of its overall shipments.

Samsung’s affordable model, Galaxy M01 Core along with A21S and A51 models contributed more than 45 per cent of its smartphone shipments.

realme shipments recorded a remarkable 50 per cent (YoY) growth, mostly driven by the realme C series, including the realme C11, realme C12 and Narzo 20 series. They contributed more than 50 per cent of its shipments.

Vivo declined by 25 per cent (YoY). The vivo Y20 series and Y1s contributed almost 40% of its overall shipments. It introduced a plethora of new phones by launching 8 models and its second 5G phone V20pro.

OPPO grew 14 per cent and A15, A52 and A53(2020) together contributed 40 per cent to the overall shipments.

OnePlus shipments recorded a significant growth of 177 per cent. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus Nord accounted for 76 per cent of its Q4 shipments.

“On the back of the growth momentum in Q3 2020, the smartphone market continued to gain strength in the run-up to the festive season and beyond in Q4 2020,” said Amit Sharma, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

Apple led the smartphone market accounting for 90 per cent of all the eSIM-enabled smartphones in CY2020.

“Apple’s remarkable growth in CY2020 will continue in the year ahead, on the back of its online store, offline retail forays, and aggressive marketing launches,” the report noted.

