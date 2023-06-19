Samsung expands ‘Self-Repair’ prog to UK

The tech giant first launched its Self-Repair programme in the US last year.

Published: 19th June 2023 5:04 pm IST
Photo: IANS

London: Samsung Electronics on Monday announced that it has expanded its ‘Self-Repair’ programme to the UK.

“Now, even more Galaxy customers who wish to make their own device repairs can access the tools they need, including repair kits and genuine Samsung parts, which can help prolong the lifecycle of their devices, if properly repaired,” the tech giant said in a blogpost.

The programme supports repairs to the Galaxy S20, S21 and S22 series of products, in addition to the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360.

“Samsung is working to extend the lifecycle of our devices to encourage users to experience the optimised performance of their Galaxy device for as long as possible,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

“We are committed to scaling access to our Self-Repair programme around the world while improving the repairability of our products.”

“Samsung is committed to expanding its Self-Repair programme in the near future to include more devices, repair tools, manuals and markets,” the company said.

