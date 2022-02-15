Samsung Expert RAW app expected to come to more Galaxy devices

Seoul: Samsung released a new version of its Expert RAW camera app for the Galaxy S21 Ultra and now a new report has claimed that the app is set to be made available to more Galaxy devices from February 25.

Expert RAW is a fairly new app that brings professional-grade imaging capabilities to Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone.

Launched in November 2021, the app quickly grew in popularity among Galaxy S21 Ultra users, reports Android Headlines.

The Expert RAW app fixes a number of issues including when using the telephoto camera. This could also solve issues including shutter speed information when attempting to capture long exposure photos with the Expert RAW app.

Images can also be saved in their lossless JPEG versions or 16-bit linear DND RAW formats. Expert RAW also supports HDR. One can even directly open DNG RAW files in Adobe Lightroom through a dedicated button on the image viewer screen.

Meanwhile, Samsung shipped 271 million units in 2021, up 6 per cent from 2020, mainly due to increased demand for its mid-tier and M series smartphones.

Samsung’s annual shipments grew despite supply-side issues starting with its Vietnam factory being shut in June due to Covid-induced lockdown.