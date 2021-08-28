Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple with Exynos 7884B SoC launched

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 5.8-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) TFT display with 16.77 million colours.

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 28th August 2021 9:21 pm IST


Tokyo: Samsung has announced a new smartphone called the Galaxy A21 Simple SCV49 in Japan. The phone is powered by an Exynos SoC and comes with a single-rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple is priced at JPY 22,000 (roughly Rs. 14,700) and will go on sale in Japan starting September 9. Currently, there is no information on the international availability.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 5.8-inch HD+ (720×1,560 pixels) TFT display with 16.77 million colours.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7884B SoC coupled 3GB of RAM. It is offered with 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). The phone houses a 3,600mAh battery.

The phone has a single 13MP sensor at the back and a 5MP selfie shooter.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

