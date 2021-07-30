Samsung Galaxy A22 enters mid-range 5G arena with a bang

New Delhi: 5G is literally in the air and Samsung has now added its first 5G device to the popular Galaxy A series, in the evolving mid-price segment in India with two-year upgrades for the operating system.

The 6.6-inch Galaxy A22 5G sports FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, 48MP triple camera at the rear, symmetrical design, a powerful 5000mAh battery and other innovative features.

The device offers 5G connectivity with 11 bands’ support for super-fast speeds and ultra-low latency.

While 5G is still away for the Indian consumers, buying a smartphone with latest technology make sense and when it arrives, you will be among the first users.

Weighing 203 grams, Galaxy A22 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant (expandable up to 1TB) across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

Let us see how the top variant of A22 in Mint colour fares.

First of all, it houses decent internals for all-day long performance.

Powered by 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, Galaxy A22 5G is a good device for multi-tasking and ensures reduced power consumption while browsing and using multiple apps.

The 5000mAh battery with an in-box 15W USB-C fast charger is sufficient for your daily tasks.

Galaxy A22 5G supports Android 11 and latest One UI Core 3.1.

For young mobile gamers, the device with FHD+ Infinity-V display and 90Hz refresh is enough for immersive experience.

For the OTT lovers, it features Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets, and gives decent audio and cinematic viewing experience.

The dark mode minimises eye strain during extended usage, and conserves power, making the battery last longer.

On the camera front, Galaxy A22 5G sports triple-camera setup — 48MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens.

Outdoor images came out good, and indoor ones were decent too.

There is an 8MP front camera for high-clarity, eye-catching selfies.

With a smooth symmetrical form and round comfortable edges, Galaxy A22 5G fits comfortably in the hand.

The unique symmetry design gives an aesthetic feel while holding and using the phone.

Galaxy A22 5G is, indeed, built to provide fast video downloading, smooth video conferencing and content streaming.

If you are going for the device, you can opt for a host of easy affordability options via banking and NBFC partners. HDFC debit and credit card holders can avail a bank a cash back of Rs 1,500.

Conclusion: Galaxy A22 5G, the most affordable smartphone in Samsung’s vast portfolio of 5G devices, comes with segment-leading features like smooth 90Hz display, versatile camera and a fast and efficient processor.

If you are looking for a 5G device in the mid-price segment around Rs 20,000, the device will fit your needs.