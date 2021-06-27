Samsung Galaxy A22 likely to be priced at Rs 18,499 in India

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung might launch its Galaxy A22 smartphone in India at Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G is powered by the Helio G80 SoC and sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 90Hz screen.

It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging and features a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication, GSMArena reported.

It appears Samsung won’t bring other memory configurations to India and the same goes for the colour options since the poster only includes two colour models instead of all four.

For photography, the Galaxy A22 4G comes with a total of five cameras — a 13MP selfie camera inside the notch, with the 48MP primary camera (with OIS) on the rear joined by 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth units.

The company has recently announced Galaxy M32 in India that will be available in two colours and two memory variants — 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively — on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and retail stores, from June 28.

As an introductory offer, consumers can avail an instant cashback worth Rs 1,250 with ICICI cards, bringing down the price of the 4GB+64GB variant to Rs 13,749 and the 6GB+128GB variant to Rs 15,749.