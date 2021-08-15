Samsung Galaxy A52s with changed processor set to launch in August

Seoul: The tech giant company- Samsung has been preparing to launch a new mid-range smartphone ‘Galaxy A52s’- an update to the Galaxy A52 5G soon. Here are some latest revelations about the gadget.

As per Mashable India, the upcoming smartphone Galaxy A52s which is an update to the Galaxy A52 5G phone that was launched back in March, is scheduled for a late August release.

Reportedly, the new gadget will have a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ panel. While the leak doesn’t specify the refresh rate, this should be a 120 Hz panel according to Mashable India since the vanilla A52 5G also featured that.

The smartphone may also have the SoC under the hood, though, as it features a Snapdragon 778G, an upgrade on the Snapdragon 750G on the Galaxy A52 5G.

With these details, it can be speculated that the smartphone could have performance improvements of up to 25 per cent from its parent model.

The A52s will come up with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, but Mashable India reported that appears to be limited to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage in most European countries.

As per the reports, the cameras of the phone would not be revamped from what it was in the Galaxy A52 5G. Mashable India’s source- Quandt claims that users would be able to “see a familiar 64 MP primary shooter, a 12 MP ultra-wide shooter, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 5 MP bokeh lens.

For selfies and video calls, there will be a 32 MP shooter that’s also capable of recording videos in 4K resolution. Other specifications include 25W fast charging, a 4500 mAh battery, dual SIM slots, and most even an IP67 certification for both dust and water protection.”

The Galaxy A52s 5G that will be rolled out in late August will be priced around the Euro 449 (approximately INR 39,000) and will be available in varied colours.