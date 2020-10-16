Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Live your best fan moment this Diwali

By Nishant Arora

New Delhi, Oct 16 : Picking up insights from existing users and creating devices is nothing new for the smartphone manufacturers but not every player has the right skill sets, deep understanding of what may finally click and bring products to the market that offers people top-end specifications for less.

Samsung leads the pack when it comes to speaking to fans, taking their feedback and translating those inputs into products that change the dynamics of the industry.

The Indian consumers are left spoilt for choices — from entry-level to mid-segment, premium and even the super premium — but only few smartphones leave indelible marks across the spectrum and the premium flagship Galaxy S20 series is one such fine example.

The series has now given birth to a new member called Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) which includes innovations Galaxy S20 fans love the most, at an accessible price point, starting at $49,999 in India.

To create the 6.5-inch Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung took select features of the Galaxy S20 series, such as the super smooth scrolling display, an AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, hyper-fast connectivity, all day battery, expandable storage, with a streamlined premium design.

The end product is something which challenges the top-end OnePlus 8 series devices (including the newly-launched 8T and Mi10) and takes on iPhone 11 and XR.

Let us see if Galaxy S20 FE Edition (Cloud Mint colour) can woo Indian fans.

First and Foremost, holding the device is your true fan moment — whether you are a gamer, a creative pro, a remote worker or simply a photography enthusiast.

The 16.40cm (6.5-inch) Full HD+ Infinity-O Display has barely-there bezels surrounding the flat edges, and a small punch hole for the camera. It means a more immersive screen that makes your gaming, streaming, and video calling way more fun.

The device features a premium textured haze effect that minimises fingerprints and smudges.

The Galaxy S20 FE brings a pro-grade camera along with the 32MP selfie camera, including the “tetra-binning” technology that lets people instantly capture a post-worthy picture.

With Galaxy S20 FE’s large image sensors including multi-frame processing, you can take richer, more vibrant images — even in low light — so you can simply snap and go.

Night mode multi-frame processing with AI frame integration stabilizes motion in-shot while you record, so you can focus on having fun.

Galaxy S20 FE’s powerful 30 times ‘Space Zoom’ technology (3 times optical zoom and up to 30 times super resolution zoom) will let fans get close enough to capture the shot.

At the rear is a camera system with a 12MP Ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP Wide-angle sensor and an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation) and Tracking AF.

There is nip in the air in North India but hazy skies owing to air pollution have killed the joy of photography outdoors. In such times, trying some family snaps in the festive season indoors will be a worth exercise. In the rest of the country, enjoy sharp, detailed photos during the day.

With bigger pixels and enhanced camera AI, the rear camera on Galaxy S20 FE adjusts to pull in light even when it’s dark so shots come out detailed and colourful.

It also shoots multiple frames at once, processing them into one clear night-time image.

The ‘Single Take’ feature is amazing and turns you into a pro-level content creator with one tap of the shutter.

Shoot for up to 15 seconds and then let your phone do the work. Once it’s done, head to the Gallery to discover a variety of videos, photos, and more.

The 4500mAh (typical) battery gives the smartphone the juice it needs to outlast the day, and it’s intelligent enough to save its power for when you really need it.

It features wireless power share and wireless fast charging and supports 25W Super-Fast charging.

The Galaxy S20 FE is equipped with an advanced 7nm Exynos 990 processor to enable a seamless experience.

The Galaxy users get three generations of Android operating system (OS) upgrades that keep the Galaxy S20 FE updated with the latest security protection and features.

And since life can be unpredictable, the Galaxy S20 FE is water and dust resistant IP68 rated.

Conclusion: Curated premium innovations taken from the S20 family makes it a solid competitor in the Rs 50,000 segment.

Since festivals are subdued and outings are restricted, smartphones that offer super internals and long-lasting battery to stream, game and work are in great demand.

It is time to live your fan moment with Galaxy S20 FE.

