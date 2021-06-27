Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch postponed for October: Report

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung, which was expected to launch Galaxy S21 FE in early August, will now release the smartphone in October.

According to GSMArena, a new report from South Korea has revealed that the launch has been postponed from early August to October, and there will be limited availability on top of that.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, expected to be a more affordable flagship in the sea of $1,000+ smartphones, will not launch in South Korea or Japan.

It will appear initially only in the US and Europe.

In 2020, Samsung made it clear that it plans to continue to release “Fan Editions” of its flagship smartphone lines. This statement came about after the overwhelmingly positive response to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

The company launched Galaxy S20 FE 5G in India at Rs 47,999 in March.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a 6.5-inch fullHD+ Infinity-O display of 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response rate.

The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple camera set-up on the back including a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens.