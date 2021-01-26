Samsung Galaxy S21 series at Bajaj Electronics in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Samsung, a trusted name in smartphones, introduced Galaxy S21 series for pre-booking in the country. Galaxy S21 Ultra phone is Samsung’s most advanced smartphone with an intelligent pro-grade camera system, brightness with the smartest display. All the new Galaxy S21 series smartphones were inaugurated at Bajaj Electronics, Hyderabad.

The main feature of S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra is that they are 5G ready smartphones. These devices are fast catching the imagination of phone users.

The new series continues the company’s tradition of bringing three distinct models in its flagship smartphone series — just like the Galaxy S20 series launched last year. The Galaxy S21 family consists of the regular Galaxy S21 as well as the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. All three models come with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and flaunt an all-new camera housing that Samsung calls “Contour Cut Camera”. The Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ in the series share an identical triple rear camera setup, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra houses a superior, quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The Galaxy S21 Ultra also comes with S Pen support. The entire Galaxy S21 series includes an IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ both come in a new signature colour option called Phantom Violet, whereas the Galaxy S21 Ultra gets Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy, and Phantom Brown colour options.

Bajaj Electronics Chief Executive Officer Kiran Bajaj said the launch of the last Galaxy S21 series is the result of our successful cooperation with Samsung. “The customers can pre-book these smartphones at Bajaj Electronics till January 28, 2021. Those who had pre-booked the phone shall get their delivery from today even though the formal sale of Galaxy S21 series shall commence from January 29, 2021,” Bajaj said.