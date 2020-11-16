Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to support S Pen: Report

New Delhi; Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its next flagship called Galaxy S21 Ultra with an S Pen support but the S Pen won’t be included with the phone.

There may be three S21 models — a standard, a Plus and an Ultra.

The S21 will have a 6.2-inch display, the Plus will be 6.7 inches and the Ultra will reportedly have a 6.8-inch display, reports Android Police.

The Galaxy S21 will come in phantom violet, phantom gray, phantom white and phantom pink colours.

The Galaxy S21+ will be available in phantom silver, phantom black, and phantom violet while Galaxy S21 Ultra will only come in phantom silver and phantom black colours.

The base model Galaxy S21 will feature a plastic rear cover, while the S21 Ultra will use glass.

In addition to the S Pen, Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100 chipset, a 108-megapixel primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung may launch the Galaxy S21 series in January 2021, with first sales tipping-off early February.

The company has traditionally opted for a February and a March release but this may not be the case for the Galaxy S21, the report claimed.

The possible reason behind the early launch is suggested to be the entry of the affordable Galaxy Fold series.

