Samsung Galaxy Tab Active rugged tablet launched

San Francisco, Jan 20 : Samsung has launched ‘Galaxy Tab Active’ a rugged tablet built to meet the rigors of today’s mobile workforce in the US.

As for the price, the Galaxy Tab Active3 will be sold for $489.99 for the base model. The tablet is expected to be available to buy soon.

“Frontline workers require the right tools to conduct business in a digital-first world, so we worked closely with our B2B customers and partners to understand what they need in a rugged device. The Tab Active3 is a durable and sleek mobile business solution, created to streamline workflows, increase productivity and reshape how work gets done,” Taher Behbehani, Head of the Mobile B2B Division, SVP and General Manager, Samsung Electronics America, said in a statement.

Tab Active3 brings back key capabilities of the award-winning Tab Active, including its military-grade design, enhanced touch for use with gloves and a replaceable battery, and adds new innovations such as a programmable key, Wi-Fi 6/MIMO connectivity, and Samsung wireless DeX.

It enables multi-task performance using a single device, giving industries such as manufacturing, transportation, retail and the public sector a new tool to succeed through digital transformation.

The Galaxy Tab Active3 features an 8-inch IPS LCD screen just like its predecessor but the resolution has been bumped up from 1280 x 800 to 1920 x 1200 pixels.

Under the hood is the Exynos 9810 and it will be available in two configurations — 4GB RAM+64GB and 4GB RAM+128GB. There is a MicroSD card slot that allows users to add up to an additional 1TB of storage.

The Galaxy Tab Active3 has a single 13MP autofocus camera on the back and a 5MP front-facing camera.

The tab has a removable 5050mAh battery with support for fast charging via USB and POGO pins.

