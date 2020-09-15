Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 logs record pre-booking in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 logs record pre-booking in India

Gurugram, Sep 15 : Samsung India on Tuesday said its Galaxy Z Fold2 5G foldable smartphone has received record pre-bookings within 24 hours of its launch in the country.

According to the company, the booking for Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is four times that of Galaxy Fold, its first foldable smartphone launched in 2019.

The record pre-bookings indicate huge consumer interest for Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, which has been designed to transform mobile experiences.

Samsung India also announced more offers for customers pre-booking the device.

“Galaxy Z Fold2 5G consumers get accidental and liquid damage protection for their device within 12 months of activation for a one-time deductible price of Rs 10,999,” the company said.

Those pre-booking the device can avail no-cost EMI starting from Rs 12,499 per month.

Samsung said customers purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G for Rs 149,999 in India would be eligible for specialised customer care services.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 customers will have 24/7 access to trained experts to ensure great experience with their device.

Meanwhile, in South Korea, pre-order sales for Galaxy Z Fold 2, are estimated to be around 60,000 units, industry sources told Yonhap news agency.

“Considering that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is an expensive smartphone, its preorder volume is high,” said an official with a local mobile carrier.

