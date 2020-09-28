Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2: When luxury meets multitasking

New Delhi: Smartphone manufacturers are trying various form factors to woo the new-rich, traditional wealthy families and individual professionals and Samsung has taken a definite lead in the luxury premium segment with its Galaxy new Z Fold2 series.

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Samsung’s third foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold2 5G — after Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip — is another attempt to up the ante for multitaskers who have Rs 1.5 lakh or more to spend on a smartphone that grabs immediate eyeballs owing to a world-class engineering.

Apart from a luxury feel, the device packs enhancements across hardware and user experience, unfolding a new era of possibilities for the mobile device across the spectrum — be it productivity, multi-tasking or simply streaming, surfing and dealing with other daily mundane works.

Holding the Mystic Bronze variant for a couple of hours was enough to learn how to get the most out of multitasking on the Galaxy Z Fold2 that offers a larger, 6.2-inch cover screen and a huge, 7.6-inch main screen – giving a 2-in-1 tablet kind of feeling.

Let us unfold it for all those multitaskers out there.

Multi-Active Window

The ‘Multi-Active Window’ feature on the Galaxy Z Fold2 that supports up to three apps helps stay organised by allowing multiple app windows open on the same screen.

Read an email, check the answer on the web, and respond via messenger all on the same screen without ever closing a window. Even when you have multiple apps open, they still function smoothly in their resized configuration.

Multitasking isn’t just easier and more powerful on the Galaxy Z Fold2, it’s customisable too.

The Multi-Window Tray saves you time by allowing you to create presets for Multi-Active Window using App Pair with up to three of your favourite apps (to save your favourite app combinations and layouts, select the option menu from the divider while in Multi-Active Window Mode).

The Galaxy Z Fold2 makes multitasking more seamless with drag and drop functionality between apps.

While using ‘Multi-Active Window’, drag and drop images, tables, hyperlinks, text and other content between supported apps — no need to exit and relaunch the apps or fiddle with settings.

The intuitive ways to interact on the device get multiplied when minimised bezels, notch-less Front Camera, a 120Hz adaptable refresh rate for smooth scrolling.

Sharing screenshots from the Galaxy Z Fold2 was smooth and painless.

Galaxy Z Fold2 – Split Screen Capture

The ‘Split Screen Capture’ tool takes an individual screenshot of every app open. So, when you’re sending an updated presentation slide to your team from home, you can quickly grab a screenshot, then drag and drop it to the messenger without having to crop, edit, or exit and re-open apps.

You can also optimise your mobile experience with three different UI layouts and text size options: See More, See Bigger, and See Even Bigger.

‘See More’ takes full advantage of the Galaxy Z Fold2’s large display while ‘See Bigger’ and ‘See Even Bigger’ offer a more traditional phone UI experience that makes reading your screen easier on the eyes.

On the productivity front, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes with a 4500mAh battery and super-fast charging for a longer period of work.

Galaxy Z Fold2 – DeX Wireless connection

It also offers Samsung DeX wireless connection for clutter=free work productivity, while UWB (Ultra Wide Band) technology is integrated into the device making it quick and easy to share files, photos or videos with ‘Nearby Share’ feature.

All these features are packed in a true premium feel.

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes with the best dynamic sound available on a Galaxy device to date, with enhanced stereo effect and clearer sound provided by high-dynamic dual speakers.

The device is re-engineered with a sleek, unified design that delivers a smooth, high-end feel. The design is anchored by the Hideaway Hinge, which fits seamlessly into the device body with the CAM mechanism and enables free standing capabilities that power all new Flex mode experiences.

Galaxy Z Fold2- Hideaway Hinge

The ‘Hideaway Hinge’ features revolutionary slim cutting technology, modified fibre composition and adjusted fibre density.

Z Fold2 also houses sweeper technology within the gap between the body and hinge housing to repel dust and undesirable particles.

Z fold2 offers ‘Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass’ on the 7.6-inch main screen, providing a more premium and refined feel for the display as you work, play or stream.

It runs Android 10 and has one eSIM and one nano-SIM slot.

Conclusion

Multitasking has become an integral part of our daily lives and users are seeking devices that make it easier to handle complex demands.

With the Galaxy Z Fold2, it’s never been easier to switch between your professional and personal life.

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colours and is priced at Rs 149,999 with some attractive offers.

If you are among those who believe in trying out new form factors, the device is a perfect blend of luxury with productivity and multitasking.

Source: IANS