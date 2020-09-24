Samsung gets US FDA nod for ECG app on Galaxy Watches

Seoul, Sep 24 : Samsung on Thursday said it has received the clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring app on Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Watch Active2.

South Korea was the only country to date where Samsung’s ECG monitoring function had been approved.

“People in the US will have access to yet another next-generation feature, as on-demand electrocardiogram (ECG) readings come to Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Watch Active2,” Samsung said in a statement.

This tool will soon be available through the Samsung Health Monitor app when connected to a compatible Galaxy smartphone.

The new ECG Monitor app allows users to monitor their heart rhythm for irregularities, scanning for signs of Atrial Fibrillation.

To use the ECG Monitor app, simply take a seat, open up the new Samsung Health Monitor app, and ensure your watch is snug your wrist.

Rest your arm on a flat surface, place your fingertip on the top button, and your watch will record an ECG and classify it as either Sinus Rhythm, or AFib.

“Once the reading is complete, users can record relevant symptoms like fatigue or dizziness, and send a PDF report of their ECG recording with their healthcare provider using the Samsung Health Monitor app on a compatible Galaxy smartphone,” the company said.

In addition to ECG monitoring, one can also conveniently track oxygen saturation on Galaxy Watch3.

This feature can help users get a sense of how well their respiratory system is transferring oxygen into the bloodstream for fitness or other general wellness purposes.

To help improve sleep, Galaxy Watch3 also comes with advanced sleep tracking features, which measure breathing, vitals, and REM cycles throughout the night, then use an algorithm to score your rest for the evening.

Galaxy Watch Active2 also supports new tools like Running Analysis, VO2 max, and Fall Detection.

