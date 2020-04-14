Samsung India pledges Rs 20 crore towards COVID-19 efforts

Gurugram: Samsung India on Tuesday pledged Rs 20 crore to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic which has seen positive cases surge past 10,000, amid the lockdown extension till May 3.

The South Korean giant will donate Rs 15 crore to the PM Cares Fund, and Rs 5 crore to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to support the country’s challenge against the pandemic.

In addition, Samsung employees across India are putting together their personal contribution.

The company said it will match the employee contribution and donate the total amount to the PM Cares Fund in the coming weeks.

“Over the last few weeks, Samsung India teams have engaged with various governments, local authorities, and healthcare professionals to prepare a broad and meaningful strategy in the fight against COVID-19,” the company said in a statement.

The company is supporting local administration and community in Noida, where it has provided hospitals with medical equipment required in the preventive drive against the pandemic.

So far, Samsung has provided thousands of preventive masks and personal preventive equipment (PPE) kits to hospitals.

“We are also supporting the authorities at hospitals and at other facilities by providing a large number of infra-red thermometers and public address systems. Along with these, air purifiers that are vital to improving the ambient air quality in medical facilities, are also being provided,” said the company.

Over the last few weeks, Samsung has hastened deliveries of digital X-ray and digital ultrasound machines that it provides to government hospitals as part of its ‘Samsung Smart Healthcare citizenship programme.

In Noida, Samsung is also supporting the local administration and local police in providing food packets to local communities on a daily basis said the company.

“In our endeavour to enable individuals to support the cause, we have updated our Samsung Pay platform to allow seamless donations for the PM Cares Fund. Consumers can contribute directly to the PM Cares Fund through Samsung Pay by clicking on the PM Cares Fund option,” the company added.

Source: IANS

