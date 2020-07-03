Samsung introduces 2 new buyback financing schemes in India

With Galaxy Assured, consumers can get an assured buy back value of up to 70 per cent of the original device price for their three-month old Galaxy S20 smartphone.

By Minhaj Adnan Published: July 03, 2020, 3:22 pm IST
Samsung

New Delhi: Samsung on Friday launched two buyback financing schemes Galaxy Assured and Galaxy Forever for consumers in India.

A six-month old device is eligible for up to 60 per cent assured buyback value. Consumers can get up to 50 per cent and 40 per cent of their device value after nine months and 12 months, respectively, the company said in a statement.

For Galaxy Assured, Samsung India has partnered with Servify, a technology company that provides Device Lifecycle Management Services.

Galaxy Forever offer lets consumers buy a brand new Galaxy S20 smartphone at just 60 per cent of the price, making it easier to own Samsung’s most premium flagship.

Consumers can pay the balance 40 per cent at the end of one-year or return the device at the end of one year. To avail the Galaxy Forever offer, consumers need to buy Galaxy S20 smartphone using EMI facility.

For Galaxy Forever, Samsung India has partnered with Servify and IDFC, said the company.

Source: IANS
