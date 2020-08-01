Samsung introduces home demo for Galaxy devices in India

Gurugram, Aug 1 : In a first-of-its-kind move before the launch of flagship devices next week, Samsung India on Saturday announced a new service called ‘Experience Samsung at Home’ that enable consumers to explore and buy Galaxy devices (smartphones, tablets and wearables) from their homes.

The new service will not only help consumers book a home demo for their favourite Galaxy devices online, but will also enable them to purchase the device online and get it home delivered from a nearby Samsung exclusive outlet, the company said in a statement.

The company is rolling out the ‘Experience Samsung at Home’ service across 900 exclusive retail outlets and will expand the programme further in the coming months.

“This service will enable consumers to explore and purchase our products online, while getting the deliveries offline from their neighbourhood Samsung store,” Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Samsung India, said in a statement.

“Our new initiatives are also helping our offline retailers and have resulted in a sharp recovery in our smartphone business post lockdown,” Singh added.

Consumers looking to explore Galaxy devices from the safety and comfort of their homes can book an online appointment for the home demo via the ‘Experience Samsung at Home portal’ by entering their contact details.

A Samsung Experience Consultant (SEC) visits the consumer’s home as per schedule for a product demo. All SECs are trained to follow the safety guidelines, the company said.

Samsung is expected to debut five new devices at its virtual ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event on August 5. In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the company is also expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Tab S7.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.