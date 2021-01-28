Samsung is launching Watch 3’s EKG feature to 31 new countries

New Delhi: For people to take electrocardiogram (EKG) and blood pressure readings, Samsung is soon going to launch its Health Monitor app in 31 new countries. Users of the same will be able to use the app with a Galaxy Watch 3 or Galaxy Active 2 smartwatch.

According to The Verge, Samsung says the application was allowed a CE checking in December, which implies that it conforms to relevant guidelines in Europe and can be offered in the European Economic Area.

The European countries that will soon be able to get the app are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK. It will also be available in Chile, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates soon.

The Samsung Health Monitor application must be installed on the user’s Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy Watch 3 or Galaxy Active 2 in order to be able to take an EKG or blood pressure measurement.

Samsung says the application update that empowers the features will start turning out on February 4th, however, the organization noticed that accessibility may shift by market and transporter, as per a report by The Verge.

Source: ANI