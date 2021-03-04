Samsung joins AI provider Kakao on smart home biz

Seoul: Samsung Electronics has signed a partnership with artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider Kakao Enterprise Corp. to boost its smart home business.

Under the deal, Samsung’s smart devices and home appliances will be compatible with the Kakao AI platform from Kakao Enterprise, an affiliate of Kakao Corp. that runs South Korea’s most-used mobile messenger, Kakao Talk.

Consumers can now operate Samsung’s products connected to its Internet of Things (IoT) platform, SmartThings, through Kakao i-supporting mobile applications, or Kakao’s smart speakers.

Samsung said its washers, dryers, air purifiers and robot vacuum cleaners are products that are controllable on the Kakao i platform.

The company will add air conditioners, clothing care appliances, dishwashers to the list in the first half of this year, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone and TV vendor, said it plans to join hands with more partners to expand its IoT ecosystem and smart home solutions.

