Samsung launches Galaxy M01s for Rs 9,999 in India

New Delhi: Expanding its popular Galaxy M series, Samsung on Thursday launched a new budget smartphone Galaxy M01s for Rs 9,999 in India.

The phone comes with a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22, Octa-Core ( 2Ghz, 1.5Ghz) processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, expandable storage of up to 512GB via a Micro-SD card.

The smartphone is available across Samsung’s offline retail stores, Samsung.com and other major e-commerce portals.

“The new Galaxy M01s smartphone is being launched in the sub-INR 10000 price segment. This stylish smartphone comes with the promise of trust and quality of Samsung at an attractive price,” the company said in a statement.

The Galaxy M01 is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13MP primary as well as a 2MP depth sensor, and for the front, it has 8MP selfie shooter.

It runs Android 10 operating system and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery

Full Specification

NETWORK

Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE

LAUNCH

Announced 2020, June 02 Available. Released 2020, June 02

BODY

Dimensions 147.5 x 70.9 x 9.8 mm (5.81 x 2.79 x 0.39 in) 168 g (5.93 oz) Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY

Type PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors 5.7 inches, 81.6 cm2 (~78.1% screen-to-body ratio) 720 x 1520 pixels, 19:9 ratio (~294 ppi density)

PLATFORM

OS Android 10, One UI 2 Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm) Octa-core (4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.45 GHz Cortex A53) Adreno 505

MEMORY

Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) 32GB 3GB RAM eMMC 5.1

MAIN CAMERA

Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.12µm, AF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED flash 1080p@30fps

Front Camera

Single 5 MP, f/2.2, 1/5″, 1.12µm

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, proximity

BATTERY Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery

MISC Colours Black, Blue, Red Models SM-M015G/DS, SM-M015F/DS SAR EU 0.42 W/kg (head) 1.56 W/kg (body) Price ₹ 9,983

Source: IANS