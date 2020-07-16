Samsung launches Galaxy M01s for Rs 9,999 in India

New Delhi: Expanding its popular Galaxy M series, Samsung on Thursday launched a new budget smartphone Galaxy M01s for Rs 9,999 in India.
The phone comes with a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22, Octa-Core ( 2Ghz, 1.5Ghz) processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, expandable storage of up to 512GB via a Micro-SD card.
The smartphone is available across Samsung’s offline retail stores, Samsung.com and other major e-commerce portals.
“The new Galaxy M01s smartphone is being launched in the sub-INR 10000 price segment. This stylish smartphone comes with the promise of trust and quality of Samsung at an attractive price,” the company said in a statement.
The Galaxy M01 is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13MP primary as well as a 2MP depth sensor, and for the front, it has 8MP selfie shooter.
It runs Android 10 operating system and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery
Full Specification
NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
LAUNCH
|Announced
|2020, June 02
|Available. Released 2020, June 02
BODY
|Dimensions
|147.5 x 70.9 x 9.8 mm (5.81 x 2.79 x 0.39 in)
|168 g (5.93 oz)
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
|Type
|PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|5.7 inches, 81.6 cm2 (~78.1% screen-to-body ratio)
|720 x 1520 pixels, 19:9 ratio (~294 ppi density)
PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 10, One UI 2
|Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm)
|Octa-core (4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.45 GHz Cortex A53)
|Adreno 505
MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|32GB 3GB RAM
|eMMC 5.1
MAIN CAMERA
|Dual
|13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.12µm, AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|LED flash
|1080p@30fps
Front Camera
|Single
|5 MP, f/2.2, 1/5″, 1.12µm
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|4.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, proximity
|BATTERY
|Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
|MISC
|Colours
|Black, Blue, Red
|Models
|SM-M015G/DS, SM-M015F/DS
|SAR EU
|0.42 W/kg (head) 1.56 W/kg (body)
|Price
|₹ 9,983