Samsung launches Galaxy M01s for Rs 9,999 in India

"The new Galaxy M01s smartphone is being launched in the sub-INR 10000 price segment. This stylish smartphone comes with the promise of trust and quality of Samsung at an attractive price," the company said in a statement.

By Minhaj Adnan Last Updated: 16th July 2020 2:29 pm IST

New Delhi: Expanding its popular Galaxy M series, Samsung on Thursday launched a new budget smartphone Galaxy M01s for Rs 9,999 in India.

The phone comes with a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22, Octa-Core ( 2Ghz, 1.5Ghz) processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, expandable storage of up to 512GB via a Micro-SD card.

The smartphone is available across Samsung’s offline retail stores, Samsung.com and other major e-commerce portals.

The Galaxy M01 is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13MP primary as well as a 2MP depth sensor, and for the front, it has 8MP selfie shooter.

It runs Android 10 operating system and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery

Full Specification

NETWORK

TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE

LAUNCH

Announced2020, June 02
Available. Released 2020, June 02

BODY

Dimensions147.5 x 70.9 x 9.8 mm (5.81 x 2.79 x 0.39 in)
168 g (5.93 oz)
Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY

TypePLS TFT capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
5.7 inches, 81.6 cm2 (~78.1% screen-to-body ratio)
720 x 1520 pixels, 19:9 ratio (~294 ppi density)

PLATFORM

OSAndroid 10, One UI 2
Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm)
Octa-core (4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.45 GHz Cortex A53)
Adreno 505

MEMORY

Card slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
32GB 3GB RAM
eMMC 5.1

MAIN CAMERA

Dual13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.12µm, AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
LED flash
1080p@30fps

Front Camera

Single5 MP, f/2.2, 1/5″, 1.12µm
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth4.2, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, proximity
BATTERY Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
MISCColoursBlack, Blue, Red
ModelsSM-M015G/DS, SM-M015F/DS
SAR EU0.42 W/kg (head)     1.56 W/kg (body)    
Price₹ 9,983
Source: IANS
