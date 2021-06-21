Samsung launches Galaxy M32 with segment-leading display in India

Gurugram: Samsung on Monday launched Galaxy M32 with segment-best 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and smooth 90Hz refresh rate in India that starts from Rs 14,999.

Galaxy M32 will be available in two colours and two memory variants — 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively — on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and retail stores, from June 28.

As an introductory offer, consumers can avail an instant cashback worth Rs 1,250 with ICICI cards, bringing down the price of the 4GB+64GB variant to Rs 13,749 and 6GB+128GB variant to Rs 15,749.

“Galaxy M32 also sports versatile 64MP quad rear camera for capturing stunning photos and videos. All this makes it the perfect device for our young consumers who love binging on entertainment and social media,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

The 'High Brightness Mode' in the device automatically turns on to take Galaxy M32's screen brightness to 800 nits.

The 90Hz dynamic refresh rate provides shorter length of motion blur by minimising afterimage in display transition and shorter MPRT (Motion Picture Response Time) which allows faster and smooth display.

The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 that prevents scratches and breakage. Galaxy M32 also comes with Dolby Atmos support while using earphones for a surround sound effect.

Galaxy M32 sports a 6,000mAh battery having enough juice to power up your binging sessions all day and night.

It supports 25W charging and comes with in-box 15W fast charger that lets you take on the day without having to worry about frequent charging.

Powered by the advanced Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor, the phone claims to deliver 130 hours of music playback, 40 hours of talk time and 25 hours of video playback.

Galaxy M32 delivers snappy performance and smooth multitasking while browsing or using multiple apps.

On the rear, Galaxy M32 comes with 64MP main camera and 8MP ultra-wide camera. The 2 MP macro lens helps take detailed close-up shots down to the texture. The device sports 20MP front camera.