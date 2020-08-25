Samsung launches Galaxy Note 20 series in India, deliveries begin

New Delhi: Samsung on Tuesday officially launched Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in the India market and began deliveries for those who pre-booked the device.

Galaxy Note20 is available for Rs 64,999 in mystic blue, mystic bronze, and mystic green colours while the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G costs Rs 85,999 after discounts and is available in mystic bronze and mystic black colours.

The company said it will continue pre-bookings in India till August 27. Customers can pre-book the Note20 series phones on Samsung.com and visit leading retail outlets.

The customers pre-booking Galaxy Note20 will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 7,000, while those pre-booking Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G will get benefits worth Rs 10,000.

These benefits can be redeemed on Samsung Shop app on a set of products, including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Tabs, among others.

Additionally, when paying with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards, consumers will be eligible for cashback up to Rs 6,000 on purchase of Galaxy Note20 and up to Rs 9,000 on purchase of Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G.

Existing Galaxy users will be eligible for an Upgrade offer to get an additional discount of Rs 5,000 in lieu of their current Galaxy smartphone.

Also, pre-booking customers will be eligible for getting Samsung Care+ ADLD (Accidental Liquid and Damage) worth Rs 3999 at 50 per cent discount. This brings the overall benefit to Rs 21,000, which gives customers the best chance to pre-book and buy now.

