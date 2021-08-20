Samsung launches live online shopping platform in India

New Delhi: Samsung on Friday launched a live online shopping platform — Samsung Now, heralding the pre-booking event of Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G on August 23.

The company said that Samsung Now is a unique live shopping platform introduced on Samsung.com that will redefine the online shopping experience.

“Young shoppers in India are seeking real-time and interactive shopping experiences. Taking their cue, we are introducing Samsung Now, which will make Samsung.com the coolest and most rewarding destination for our young shoppers,” Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung India, said in a statement.

“We are really excited to launch India’s first live online shopping platform that will premiere with the launch of our latest Galaxy Z series — Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Flip3,” Warsi added.

Consumers pre-booking these revolutionary devices during the live-pre book will get early delivery and exclusive limited period offers in addition to the existing prebook offers on Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3.

They will be eligible for additional benefits such as early delivery, free Galaxy SmartTag, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Flip Cover with S Pen and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Silicon Cover with Ring.

The live commerce event on Samsung.com will start at 6 p.m. on August 23 and consumers will be able to avail the exciting limited period offers till midnight, the company said.