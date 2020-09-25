Samsung launches new charging devices for mobile gadgets

By News Desk 1Published: 25th September 2020 4:43 pm IST

Seoul, Sep 25 : Samsung Electronics has launched two new charging accessories for mobile devices in South Korea.

Samsung’s new Wireless Charger Trio can charge up to three mobile devices, such as smartphones, wireless earbuds and smartwatches, at the same time. The pad has six charging coils, offering better charging surface coverage, reports Yonhap news agency.

The multi-device charging station comes in two colors, white and black, and has a price tag of 99,000 won ($85).

Samsung also released a power bank with a 20,000mAh battery capacity.

The PD Battery Pack 20,000mAh supports 25W super-fast charging and can charge three devices at once, the company said.

The latest portable charger comes in dark gray and sells for 77,000 won.

