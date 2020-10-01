Samsung launches new collaboration tools for businesses in India

New Delhi, Oct 1 : Samsung on Wednesday announced new updates for its outdoor displays and video conferencing solutions to help businesses resume normal operations and work smartly as part of its ‘Back to Business’ solutions in India.

The intelligent outdoor display and signage boards can be now used by businesses for crowd monitoring, body temperature measurement, and mask detection as well as for displaying offers of the day and corporate messages, ensuring all social distancing protocols are followed.

“Our innovative solutions are designed to enhance productivity, increase collaboration and help businesses connect with their consumers even as they practice caution. Our new display solution line up reinvents our offerings as businesses resume operations,” Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

To ensure seamless online interaction and to work efficiently from any location, Samsung has collaborated with CISCO Webex and Logitech to provide a meeting room and video conferencing solutions, thereby bringing the company’s visual display technology and video conferencing offerings together to address remote working requirements.

This partnership aims to bring together the industry’s most comprehensive display lineup including digital signage and desktop monitors, with a wide variety of video conferencing solutions offered by CISCO Webex and Logitech.

Samsung’s collaboration with Logitech would allow Logitech’s USB-compatible conference cams such as MeetUp and Rally, and webcams such as Logitech Brio, C930e, C925e to pair with Samsung displays and transform any location into an integrated workspace, the company said.

