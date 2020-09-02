Samsung partners Corning for foldable display: Report

Seoul, Sep 2 : South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics has reportedly partnered with US-based Corning Inc, a leading innovator in materials science, to develop its own foldable glass.

The display used in the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2 uses Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) technology and the foldable glass displays are produced by Samsung’s subsidiary Samsung Display.

Now, in order to produce a better and strong foldable display, Samsung is partnering with Corning, according to Android Headlines.

Corning has reportedly received a huge order from Samsung for the development of foldable glass.

Samsung is the forerunner of foldable smartphones and the company just launched Galaxy Z Fold2 as its third foldable device.

Back in April, a report by South Korea’s ETNews stated that Samsung Electronics was looking to manufacture UTG on its own to reduce the overall manufacturing cost of its foldables.

It is expected that Samsung Electronics will look to build a competitive structure with its own foldable glass and induce Samsung Display to lower the supply price.

In addition, Huawei recently placed an order for OLED panels for its foldable smartphones from Samsung Display. Samsung’s display manufacturing arm will be the number one foldable display panel supplier for a few years.

