Samsung refutes rumour of discontinuing Exynos project

Seoul: After chip maker Qualcomm confirmed that the next-generation Samsung Galaxy S23 series will exclusively use the Snapdragon chipset, the South Korean tech giant said it is not giving up on the Exynos project.

The company said it will not discontinue its Exynos manufacturing business and is working on expanding the competitiveness of the Exynos brand, reports GizmoChina.

Samsung said it hopes to collaborate with other IP businesses and begin early developments to shore up the market share of its major clients.

The company is also likely developing a premium processor specifically for the Galaxy S series.

Recently, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said the Galaxy S23 series will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 exclusively.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm also announced that it had strengthened its strategic partnership with Samsung Electronics to deliver leading premium consumer experiences for Samsung Galaxy devices.

Both the tech giants have agreed to expand their collaboration with Snapdragon platforms for future premium Samsung Galaxy products, including smartphones, PCs, tablets, extended reality, and more.

