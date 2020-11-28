Samsung reveals upcoming Exynos 1080 chip for 5G smartphones

New Delhi, Nov 28 : Samsung announced the Exynos 1080 SoC two weeks ago at an online event in Shanghai and now, the company has followed up with an official introduction video highlighting the key features of the new chipset that will power 5G smartphones.

The video was published on Youtube showing technical information that aims to build up the hype for the new chipset.

The new chipset will power the next generation of high-end 5G smartphones from Samsung and possibly other phones from other manufactures.

Samsung is confident that other companies will adopt its Exynos chipset solution.

The chipset brings HDR10+ and support for screens with up to 144Hz of refresh rate at Full HD+ resolution.

When it comes to the camera department, the device supports camera sensors up to 200MP.

The chipset brings four power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores operating at 2.0GHz.

The SoC supports cutting edge LPDDR5 RAM standard and UFS 3.1 storage. It also is a capable gaming chipset thanks to the use of a Mali-G78 MP10 GPU.

The Exynos 1080 is Samsung’s first processor fabricated on a 5nm EUV-based FinFET process.

This brings low power consumption and higher efficiency while reducing the chip size by 25 per cent as compared to the 7nm process.

