Samsung to further unveil features of Galaxy Z Fold 2 next week

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 28th August 2020 7:08 pm IST

Seoul: Samsung will further unveil features of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable smartphone next week as it has confirmed the date and time of the device’s proper unveiling event.

The South Korean tech giant showcased the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at its Galaxy Unpacked online event on August 5, along with the Galaxy Note 20 phablet, Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch, Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds and Galaxy Tab S7 tablet.

The company did not explain detailed specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, as well as its price and launch date, reports Yonhap news agency.

So far, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a 7.6-inch screen when unfolded, while having a 6.2-inch cover display, both larger than its predecessor’s 7.3-inch and 4.6-inch displays.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery.

The latest foldable handset comes in two colours: mystic black and mystic bronze.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the follow-up to Samsung’s original foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, which was launched last year.

The company added “Z” in the name to consolidate its foldable smartphones under one brand. The Z lineup currently includes the Galaxy Z Flip, a vertically folding phone.

Like the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung said it will also release the limited edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in partnership with fashion brand Thom Browne.

Source: IANS
