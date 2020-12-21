Samsung to launch Galaxy A22 next year as its cheapest 5G phone

Seoul, Dec 21 : Samsung announced the Galaxy A21 smartphone in April this year and now the company is planning to launch its successor ‘A22 5G’ in the second half of 2021, as its most affordable 5G-ready phone.

According to a report in BusinessKorea, the South Korean tech giant will launch the Galaxy A32 5G in the first half of 2021 and the Galaxy A22 5G in the second half of 2021 to expand its presence in the budget 5G smartphone market.

Samsung has reportedly partnered with Chinese consignment companies for the development and production of the Galaxy A22 5G in the JDM method.

Unlike the Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) method in which outsourcing companies are in charge of product development, design, and production, in the JDM method, Samsung Electronics is partly involved in the selection of major specifications and components.

In terms of specifications, the device could be powered by the Dimensity 720 5G chipset. The handset could be costing around 299 euros in the European markets.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.