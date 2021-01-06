Samsung to support 21 local startups at CES 2021

By IANS|   Published: 6th January 2021 9:45 am IST
Samsung to support 21 local startups at CES 2021

Seoul, Jan 6 : Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday that it will support 21 homegrown startups’ participation in the world’s largest tech expo CES 2021 next week as the company vows to bolster its startup incubator programmes.

Samsung said four projects from its in-house idea incubation program C-Lab Inside and 17 companies from its startup acceleration program C-Lab Outside will showcase their products and services at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, which is set to take place online from Monday to Thursday next week.

The number of Samsung-supported startups at CES is the largest ever. The tech giant began to support the CES participation of local startups in 2016, reports Yonhap news agency.

READ:  Xiaomi Mi 10i launched in India at starting price of Rs 20,999

Samsung said four teams from its in-house incubation programme will unveil products focusing on the wellness and healthy lifestyles of consumers and that the company can further develop their ideas after checking users’ responses and marketability.

They are EZCal, a TV picture quality adjustment solution using smartphones; Air Pocket, a portable device that can easily store oxygen; Scan&Dive, an Internet of Things device offering clothing care solutions using artificial intelligence (AI) features; and Food&Sommelier, a wine-recommending service.

Samsung said 17 startups from its C-LAB Outside program will exhibit products and services in sectors like AI, health care and entertainment.

Samsung added it will help those startups to contact investors and buyers at CES 2021 so that they can also explore overseas markets.

READ:  Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro to launch next month: Report

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 6th January 2021 9:45 am IST
Back to top button