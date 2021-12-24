Samsung to unveil its first HDR10+ gaming displays at CES 2022

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics has announced that select 2022 4K and 8K TVs and gaming monitors will support the new HDR10+ gaming standard and that cutting-edge HDR gameplay will be unveiled at CES 2022 along with a list of 4K and 8K game titles, all powered by NVIDIA GPUs.

The company said it provides HDR10+ gaming support for hassle-free, accurate HDR gameplay experience with low-latency, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and over 120Hz.

“We are extremely proud to announce that the new HDR10+ gaming standard will be adopted by Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED line up with the Q70 TV series and above and gaming monitors, allowing users to enjoy a game-changing experience through cutting-edge visuals and richer, life-like images,” Seokwoo Yong, Executive Vice President and Head of the R&D Team, Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

Also Read Vivo V23 series set to launch on January 5

“Samsung will continue to invest in users’ viewing experiences as technology continues to advance and provide enhanced new features and capabilities,” Yong added.

This new standard, developed by HDR10+ Technologies, LLC, gives game developers the tools they need to provide gamers with a compelling and consistent HDR gaming experience without the need for manual calibration across a variety of display technologies for various input sources, including consoles, PCs and more.

Samsung’s 2022 TV and gaming monitor lineup will support the HDR10+ gaming standard by allowing automated HDR calibration that provides stunning picture quality to meet game developers’ demand.

Several gaming companies, including Saber Interactive, are expected to showcase their HDR10+ gaming titles during the upcoming CES 2022.