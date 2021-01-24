Samsung working on Galaxy Tab S7 Lite: Report

By Mansoor|   Published: 24th January 2021 7:36 pm IST
Photo: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite

New Delhi: Samsung is reportedly working on an upper mid-range tablet Galaxy Tab S7 Lite. It is expected to carry model numbers SM-T730, SM-T735, and SM-T736B/ SM-T736N for the Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G variants, respectively.

The name of the tablet hasn’t been specified yet but it’s expected to be Galaxy Tab S7 Lite. However, some also suggest it could be Galaxy Tab S8e, reports GSMArena.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite last April at Rs 27,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and Rs 31,999 for the LTE variant.

It features a 10.4-inch display, and it comes bundled with the S Pen. It has AKG powered dual speakers, and Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound.

It also packs a 7,040mAh battery. The tablet comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage on both models. It houses an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Source: IANS

