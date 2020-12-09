Samsung’s next flagship Galaxy S21 series teased in new videos

News Desk 1Published: 9th December 2020 12:51 pm IST
New Delhi, Dec 9 : Samsung is reportedly planning to launch Galaxy S21 series in January next year and now a new set of the leaked teaser shows the camera design as well as the colour options of the upcoming flagship series that would include Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra.

According to three brief teaser videos published by Android police, both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ seems to have a triple rear camera setup at the back while the S21 Ultra gets a curved display and four snappers, including a periscope.

The new design seems to be an experiment to change the monotonous design convention and let’s see how the public reacts to this when it goes official.

The main difference between these devices would be found in their screen size and battery capacity.

The S21 would have a 6.2-inch display, the Plus would be 6.7 inches and the Ultra would reportedly have a 6.8-inch display.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra shows us its camera module supposed to feature a 10MP 10X super-telephoto zoom, a 108MP main, a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP 3X telephoto camera.

Galaxy S21 Ultra might feature a laser autofocus system that would replace the Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor found in its predecessor.

The Galaxy S21 would come in phantom violet, phantom gray, phantom white and phantom pink colours.

The Galaxy S21+ would be available in phantom silver, phantom black and phantom violet while Galaxy S21 Ultra would only come in phantom silver and phantom black colours.

The base model Galaxy S21 would feature a plastic rear cover while the S21 Ultra would use glass.

