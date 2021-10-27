Samsung’s One UI design to come on Windows laptops

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly bringing its One UI 4 mobile interface design to its Galaxy Book series of Windows laptops.

The new design changes will appear inside Samsung’s Windows apps like Samsung Notes, Samsung Gallery and Samsung Settings, reports The Verge.

The changes are designed to match the mobile interface that Samsung’s bringing to its latest Android phones, to make it easier to switch between the two.

The main Samsung Settings app has been overhauled to better fit the design changes in Windows 11, with new app icons, menu layouts and more.

Samsung’s Notes app also has a new menu layout, updated icons, and refreshed folders.

The Samsung Gallery app is the final app that has been updated with One UI 4 changes and it includes a dark mode to match Windows 11’s themes.

While Microsoft has also overhauled its design language with Windows 11, Samsung’s changes here bring a more mobile-like UI to its Windows apps.

Samsung is calling this One UI Book 4, and it will be available on the Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Flex2, Galaxy Book, and Galaxy Book Odyssey.

Samsung’s design effort on Windows comes after years of a close partnership between Microsoft and Samsung, the report said.

The pair originally partnered to bring Android and Windows closer together, resulting in a lot of exclusive Your Phone integration for Samsung devices.