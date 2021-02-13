Samyukta Kisan Morcha panel seeks placement of all arrested farmers in single jail

New Delhi: Members of the legal team of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) talked with AAP MLA Raghav Chadha and demanded that farmers lodged in different jails be placed in one jail and a legal panel should be allowed to meet them without any restrictions.

They also demanded that monetary help being given by SKM to farmers be disbursed easily.

An SKM release said Chadha, who is vice chairman of Delhi Jal Board, “assured to do the needful as earliest”.

“SKM legal panel today talked to Raghav Chadha asking that farmers lodged in different jails be put in single jail, legal panel be allowed to meet farmers without any restrictions and the monetary help being given by SKM to farmers be disbursed easily,” the release said.

It said that the legal team on Friday visited Tihar Jail in Delhi where 112 farmers are lodged.

The panel met Ranjit Singh of Kajampur village District Nawanshahar and Ranjit Singh of Moga district and enquired about their problems.

Panel was told that all farmers in jail are hale and hearty and have no problem.

The release said that SKM legal panel along with a panel of Delhi lawyers is pursuing bail applications of farmers.

“Ten farmers have been granted bail so far and five bail application have been filed. Priority is being given to the farmers who are not booked under section 307 IPC or other serious offences,” the release said.

It said the legal panel has decided to provide monetary help to each farmer in jail and the money will be deposited in their accounts by Monday.

The release said 16 persons are missing – 9 from Haryana, one from Rajasthan and 6 from Punjab and “active efforts are being made for them”.

The panel “strongly condemned Delhi government and police for issuing notice under section 160 CRPC to the farmers” alleging that they had been “roped in false cases”.

Farmers have been protesting on borders of Delhi against three farm laws. Delhi witnessed violence during tractor rally called by farmer unions on January 26.

