San Marino MotoGP: Vinales breaks Misano lap record to take pole

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th September 2020 10:37 pm IST
Misano Adriatico (Italy), Sep 12 : Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales broke the lap record at the Misano World Circuit to claim pole position ahead of the San Marino MotoGP. With the top four dominated by Yamaha, Vinales led the way with a 1:31.411, thus smashing the record of 1:31.629 by Jorge Lorenzo in 2018.

Vinales didn’t make any mistake in the final half of the lap to take the chequered flag with a new Misano lap record, taking the accolade away from Lorenzo. Vinales’ time was nearly four tenths faster than Morbidelli as the Italian settled for a sterling second on home soil, his best qualifying result of the season.

Petronas Yamaha pair Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo came second and third, 0.312 seconds and 0.380 seconds behind Vinales respectively. Vinales’ team mate Valentino Rossi starts fourth while Jack Miller comes next after getting better of his injured Pramac Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia.

Suzuki pair Alex Rins and Joan Mir start P7 and P8 while Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso, who is second in the riders’ championship standings behind Quartararo, had to settle for P9. Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing) completed the top 10, while Pol Espargaro managed to get out on his second bike to finish less than a tenth ahead of Oliveira – the Q1 graduates end Q2 P11 and P12.The San Marino MotoGP can be caught live on Eurosport and Eurosport HD on Sunday from 2:30 PM IST.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

