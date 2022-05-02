Sana Khan celebrates Eid-Ul-Fitr in Madinah, shares glimpses

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas Sayaid are celebrating their Eid in Madinah, Saudi Arabia today, May 2. For the unversed, the couple is currently on their religious trip to Mecca and Madinah. They jetted off to Saudi a few days ago to embark on Umrah. Sana has been sharing several glimpses from her holy trip on her Instagram handle.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sana Khan wished Eid Mubarak to her fans and followers. She also shared some beautiful glimpses of people celebrating the festival in Madinah. Check them out here.

This is her second Eid after her marriage. Sana Khan, who was a known face in the industry, quit being an actor in 2020 and followed a different path in life. She has completely left the entertainment industry and has become an entrepreneur now. Days after announcing her decision, she got married to a Surat-based Islamic scholar Mufti Anas.

Sana Khan enjoys a massive fan following of 4.6 million on Instagram. From her holiday pictures to daily routine glimpses, she often treats her fans and followers with beautiful posts. Go through Sana’s gram and you will see her profile filled with modest pictures and Islamic posts.

Check out some of her Umrah glimpses here.