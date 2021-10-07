Sana Khan drops dreamy pic; fans call her ‘beautiful inside out’

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan left the glamorous world of showbiz last year. Days after announcing her decision, she got married to a Gujarat-based Mufti Anas. But she is quite active on social media. From her holiday pictures to daily routine glimpses, she often treats her fans and followers with beautiful Instagram posts.

On Thursday, Sana Khan shared yet another dreamy pic on the photo-sharing app where she spoke about the ‘human nature’. In the picture, Sana Khan can be seen donning black abaya as she posed for the camera with an attractive backdrop. She wrote, “Apna ikhlaq acha karo, Yeh husn Ek din dhal he jayega.” This roughly eans, “Mould your nature, your beauty will fade away one day.”

Scores of her fans chimmed to the comments section and dropped heart emjois. One user wrote, ‘You are beautiful inside out maam’. Several others wrote, ‘Masha Allah’.

Last month, Sana Khan shared surreal pictures of herself from the Pangong Lake in Ladakh.

Before Ladakh, Sana Khan was having a whole lot of fun with her husband Anas Saiyad in the valleys of Jammu and Kashmir. See her post here:

Sana was holidaying with her husband in the Maldives last month.

Meanwhile, Sana has been part of numerous TV shows like Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, and numerous others.