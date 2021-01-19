Sana Khan flaunts new abaya looks in her latest Insta post, see pics

Mumbai: Former actress and Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan Sayied is undoubtedly one of the prettiest faces in the industry. The actress loves to show off love for fashion and style of the holy garment ‘hijab’ and ‘abaya’ on social media.

For unversed, hijab is a headcover worn by Muslim women that comes in different styles. In the Islamic tradition, hijab means to cover your arms, neck, legs, and avoid tight or sheer clothing.

Sana’s Instagram is the proof of her love for beautiful hijabs and she is one hijabi fashionista. The diva often tries out different styles of it.

On Monday, Sana Khan took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures of herself where she can be seen posing in a pale brown abaya. She looked glorious as usual as she complimented the look with simple bracelet and light makeup. Sharing the pictures, Sana wrote, “It doesn’t matter tht peopl don’t notice the good that you do. What matters is tht Allah notices it. Thank you @anas_saiyad20 for always pushing me towards good no matter what the situation or reactions are. #sanakhan #sanaanas #alhamdulillah #lifeisbeautiful #subhanallah #positivethinking.”

Sana Khan married Anas Sayied in a low-key ceremony on November 20 last year. She announced the news in an Instagram post, which read, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah. @anas_sayied.” Afterwards, they travelled to Kashmir for their honeymoon.

For the unversed, Sana Khan quit showbiz in October, 2020. She said she is doing this to ‘serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator’.