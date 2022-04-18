Sana Khan gets trolled for posing for paps at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar bash

Mumbai: Like ever year, politician Baba Siddiqui hosted a star-studded grand Iftar bash here on Sunday. The party was attended by bevy of Bollywood and television stars with the likes of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash among others. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Sana Khan’s grand entry with her husband Mufti Anas.

In the pictures and videos that are being circulated online, Sana can be seen black abaya with a hijab and Anas can be seen donning a kurta-pyjama with a jacket. While several netizens commented ‘Mashallah’ under a video shared by Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani, a section of social media users trolled her for posing for the paparazzi and enjoying the limelight.

One social media user wrote, “I thought she didn’t wanted the lime light.”

“Is Ramjan ke month me Camera ke samne pose dena Haram hai,” wrote another. “Yeh kesa parda hai jis main itny na mehram apki pics bana rae hain,” one comment read.

One netizen wrote, “Why did she come to this party,i heard she said she wants nothing to do with showbiz and this is showbiz party.”

For the unversed, Sana Khan left the glamorous world of entertainment in 2020 to follow the religious path. She had deleted every image of herself from her IG handle which had connected her to showbiz. Days after announcing her decision, she got married to a Gujarat-based Mufti Anas.