Sana Khan looks dreamy in white abaya; shares more pictures from her Dubai vacay with Mufti Anas

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan Saiyad is currently enjoying her holiday in Dubai with husband Mufti Anas Saiyad. Sana, who is an active social media user, often treats her fans with beautiful pictures and glimpses from her everyday life.

Sana has been constantly sharing glimpses on Instagram from her vacation. On Monday, she took to the photo-sharing platform and shared a series of glamorous visuals from her date night with beau Anas. Sana Khan looked mesmerising and dreamy in all-white abaya.“This indeed was so much fun n I was like,” Sana had captioned her memories. Take a look:

Sana Khan’s Burj Khalifa memories

Last week, Sana gave a glimpse of her surpise and scrumptious breakfast at luxurious Burj Khalifa. Sana’s husband Anas surprised her with this breakfast spread, which also comes with a gorgeous view. The two are seated on top of Burj Khalifa, enjoying a luxurious spread. Sana posted pictures and wrote, “When your husband surprises you with breakfast at the top of the BURJ KHALIFA. That gold plated coffee.”

Of all pictures, what grabbed our eyeballs is an extravagant coffee cup layered with a thin sheet of gold.

Sana and Anas are often seen enjoying long drives and going out on coffee dates.

When she hit the headlines with shocking decisions

In October last year, Sana Khan took to her Instagram and announced that she is quitting showbiz forever. Sana penned a lengthy note and expressed that the entertainment industry has given her all kinds of fame, honour and wealth but she has realised that she should not make “wealth and fame” her only goal. She then added that from now on, she will “serve humanity” and follow the order of her Creator. Sana went on to call it her “happiest moment” and asked fans to always remember her in their prayers.

Almost after a month on November 20, Sana Khan got married to Mufti Anas in a private ceremony. She made the wedding announcement by sharing a picture with her husband which she captioned as, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah.”