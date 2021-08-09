Sana Khan shares dreamy pics from Maldives; offers namaz at airport [Video]

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan, who is an avid social media user, often treats her fans with beautiful pictures and glimpses from her everyday life. She is currently holidaying with husband Mufti Anas Saiyad in Maldives.

Sana Khan’s Maldives diaries

On Sunday, Sana took to her Instagram handle to share a video where she appeared to be really delighted while heading to Maldives with her husband. She can be seen swinging and running all around in joy. Sana also stated in the video that flying by sea plane has always been a goal of hers, which has finally come true. The couple also offers namaz at the aiport. Watch the video below.

Sana Khan (Instagram)

In an another Instagram post today, Sana Khan shared a set of dreamy pictures. Donning purple abaya, Sana looked absolutely gorgeous. “Relaxing by the beach 🥰And ofcourse miya exhausted by the beach 🤣🤣 (clicking my pics),” she wrote.

We have also got our hands on a few glimpses from Mufti Anas’ Instagram wall. Take a look at them.

Sana Khan quit showbiz

In October last year, Sana Khan took to her Instagram and announced that she is quitting showbiz forever. Sana penned a lengthy note and expressed that the entertainment industry has given her all kinds of fame, honour and wealth but she has realised that she should not make “wealth and fame” her only goal. She then added that from now on, she will “serve humanity” and follow the order of her Creator. Sana went on to call it her “happiest moment” and asked fans to always remember her in their prayers.

When she hit headlines with her marriage with Mufti Anas

Almost after a month on November 20, Sana Khan got married to Mufti Anas in a private ceremony. She made the wedding announcement by sharing a picture with her husband which she captioned as, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah.”