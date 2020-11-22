Sana Khan shares first picture from her ‘nikah’ with Mufti Anas

Mumbai: Former television actress Sana Khan who got married to a Surat based Mufti Anas on Saturday in a private ceremony, shared her first picture from her wedding.

Taking to the Instagram on Sunday, Sana Khan shared an adorable picture from her wedding. Sharing the first picture from her nikah with Mufti Anas, Sana Khan wrote a Quranic verse in her caption. “Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan. Which of the favours of your lord will u deny ♥️”, she wrote.

Sana Khan nikah pic

Sana Khan looked stunning a red bridal lehenga and perfect golden jewellary. She kept the look simple and ethereal with a light make up. Meanwhile, er partner, Mufti Anas kept it traditional on the wedding day. He chose a white kurta-pyjama with waist coat for the occasion. The newly married couple posed happily for the camera.

Who is Mufti Anas?

Mufti Anas is a Muslim cleric from Surat, Gujarat. ‘Bigg Bos 8’ contestant Ajaz Khan reportedly introduced Sana Khan to her husband.

On Saturday, Sana looked resplendent in a white bridal gown. She also wore a hijab along with her wedding dress and looked stunning.

The videos of an intimate wedding ceremony of Sana Khan are surfacing online since yesterday. We got our hands on an adorable video where the newly married couple was seen cutting a cake in the presence of their family members. The video was shared by Bollywood’s ace photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Watch the video below:

In October, Sana took to her social media and surprised her fans by sharing the news of her quitting showbiz forever citing religious reasons.

In her post on Instagram, Sana Khan said that the entertainment industry has given her “all kinds of fame, honour and wealth” but she has realised that she should not make “wealth and fame” her only goal. She added that from now on, she will “serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator.”