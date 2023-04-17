Sana Khan shares her side of story on viral video of Anas Saiyad ‘dragging’ her

Mumbai: Several celebrities and prominent personalities attended the Baba Siddique’s annual iftar party on Sunday, April 16. After the pictures from the event surfaced online, a few of the celebs got trolled for one or another reason. Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad were also targeted by netizens when a video of the couple during the event went viral on social media.

Netizens alleged that Mufti Anas dragged his Sana, who is expecting her first child away from the paparazzi at the annual Baba Siddique iftar party. Just after a few raised questions about the behavior of Mufti Anas, the former actress issued a clarification on why Anas and she walked quickly in the video.

Sana Khan took to the comments section of the viral post and wrote, “This video just came to my notice. And I know it looks weird to all my lovely brothers and sisters and to me, in fact. We lost contact with driver and car once we came out and I was standing for longer than usual and started sweating and (getting) uncomfortable, so he quickly wanted to get me in so I can sit and have water and some air. I was the one to tell him let’s go in quick as we did not want to disturb the paps (paparazzi), who were there clicking pics of all the guests.”

“So just a request, please don’t think otherwise. Thank you all once again for your concern. Loads of love to everyone here.” she added.

Sana Khan and Mufti Anas Saiyad got hitched in November 2020 and the couple is all set to welcome their first child in June this year.

Check out the video below.